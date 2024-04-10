Family Capital Trust Co Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

