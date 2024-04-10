First Pacific Financial Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.23.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.78 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.45 and its 200-day moving average is $182.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

