First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.11. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

