Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,847 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

F opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

