HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Anthony Saravanos Sells 3,160 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Saravanos sold 3,160 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 8th, Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of HCI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $2,437,548.94.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of HCI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,517,268.67.

Shares of HCI opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.14. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

