Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $815.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $911.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

