Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

HST opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

