Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

