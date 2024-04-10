Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

