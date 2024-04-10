International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4,810.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kroger worth $25,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kroger alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Kroger by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kroger by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,716,000 after acquiring an additional 412,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.