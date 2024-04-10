International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $28.98 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 63,186.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $543.48 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.03 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.83.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

