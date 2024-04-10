International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $31.03 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DocuSign worth $31,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,199. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

