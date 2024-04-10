Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

