iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,562,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.