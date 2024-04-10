J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Jyothi Rao Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Jyothi Rao sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $314.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JILL has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

