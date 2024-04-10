Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.78 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.23.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

