Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 71,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

