Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Leidos worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

