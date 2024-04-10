Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,048,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $367.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

