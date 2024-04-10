Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.2% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $815.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $911.18.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

