New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 225,351 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

