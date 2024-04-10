New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.7 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $254.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $261.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.94.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

