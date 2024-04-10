New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.