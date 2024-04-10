New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ITT worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

ITT stock opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

