New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.18 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Teradyne worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

