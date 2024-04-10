New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Atmos Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 189,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.