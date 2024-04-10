New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of UDR worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

