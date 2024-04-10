New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $12.44 Million Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of W. P. Carey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

