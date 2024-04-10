New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,081 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPX opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

