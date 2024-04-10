New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,688 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 564,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.