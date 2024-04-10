New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,206 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of News worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get News alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

News stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.