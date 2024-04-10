NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $815.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.98. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

