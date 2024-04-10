NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $815.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.