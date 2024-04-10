NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.18.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $815.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

