NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $815.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $911.18.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

