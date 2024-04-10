NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $815.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.20 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.18.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

