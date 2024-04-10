NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $815.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.