Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Director Avi Zeevi Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) Director Avi Zeevi bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 6.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGY shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.