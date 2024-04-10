Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Tami Rosen Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

PGY stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 6.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

