Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Sanjiv Das Acquires 22,727 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $240,224.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $657.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 6.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 763,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
