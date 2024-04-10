Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.78 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

