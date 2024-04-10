Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,180 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,243,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

American International Group stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

