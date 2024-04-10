Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,588 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 1,754.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

NYSE VFC opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

