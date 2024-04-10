Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total value of $2,626,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 1.7 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $801.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.