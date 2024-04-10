Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

MCHP stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.