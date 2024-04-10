Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

