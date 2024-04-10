Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 251.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFG opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

