Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 176.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $360.94 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.72 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.54 and a beta of 1.20.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.74.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,050 shares of company stock worth $36,126,111. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

