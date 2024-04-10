Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $770,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roblox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

RBLX opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,707 shares of company stock worth $25,702,927 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

