Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,176 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 926.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.